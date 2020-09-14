1/1
BERT M. SWATSWORTH SR.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW MILLPORT - Bert M. Swatsworth Sr., 83, of New Millport, died on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born on Aug. 20, 1937 in New Millport, a son of the late Harvey and Elizabeth (Bray) Swatsworth.

Mr. Swatsworth had been employed at a local machine shop. In his spare time, he loved to build bird houses and watch baseball, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his younger years, Mr. Swatsworth enjoyed hunting.

He is survived by three children, Bert Swatsworth, Jr. of Clearfield, Robin Swatsworth Shomo and husband Rick Shomo of New Millport, and Bob Swatsworth of New Millport; eight grandchildren, Kim Swatsworth, Candice Records, Stephanie DuFour, Bob Swatsworth, Jr., Skylar Freeman, Brenna Davidson, Maddie Swatsworth, and AJ Swatsworth; and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine (Hamilton) Swatsworth in December of 2003. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Harvey Swatsworth, Jr. and Sheldon Swatsworth.

In honor of Mr. Swatsworth's wishes, there will be no services held.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to any local food bank.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
815 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-1281
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved