NEW MILLPORT - Bert M. Swatsworth Sr., 83, of New Millport, died on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1937 in New Millport, a son of the late Harvey and Elizabeth (Bray) Swatsworth.
Mr. Swatsworth had been employed at a local machine shop. In his spare time, he loved to build bird houses and watch baseball, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his younger years, Mr. Swatsworth enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by three children, Bert Swatsworth, Jr. of Clearfield, Robin Swatsworth Shomo and husband Rick Shomo of New Millport, and Bob Swatsworth of New Millport; eight grandchildren, Kim Swatsworth, Candice Records, Stephanie DuFour, Bob Swatsworth, Jr., Skylar Freeman, Brenna Davidson, Maddie Swatsworth, and AJ Swatsworth; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine (Hamilton) Swatsworth in December of 2003. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Harvey Swatsworth, Jr. and Sheldon Swatsworth.
In honor of Mr. Swatsworth's wishes, there will be no services held.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to any local food bank.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.