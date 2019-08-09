|
COALPORT - Bertha "Birdie" Howard, 97, of Coalport, passed away Aug. 7, 2019 at the Altoona Center for Nursing Care.
Born Feb. 27, 1922 in Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Tomco) Stewart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton, on May 4, 2016; daughter, Janet Johns; brothers, Clinton, Merle and Leo; and sisters, Martha Jenkins and Madeline Munson.
She is survived by a daughter, Bette Kava of Flinton and son-in-law, Bob Johns Sr. of Irvona; two grandchildren, Bob Johns Jr. and Celena (Jerry) Giles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was the last member of her immediate family.
Birdie worked at the Roundhouse at the Juniata Shops during WWll. She enjoyed flower gardening and crocheting and entered numerous Grange events with her flowers and crocheting. She was a cancer survivor and did numerous walks for cancer victims out of Philipsburg. She was also a Life Member of the Coalport VFW Ladies Auxiliary and member of the Coalport Senior Citizens.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, PA 16627 with the Rev. Robert Queen officiating.
Committal is at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Glasgow.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019