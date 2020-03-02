Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for BERTHA RODGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERTHA R. "TEENY" (KLETT) RODGERS


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERTHA R. "TEENY" (KLETT) RODGERS Obituary
PHILIPSBURG - Bertha R. "Teeny" (Klett) Rodgers, 91, of the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield and formerly of Sandy Ridge and Hudson, Philipsburg, died on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.

Born on April 13, 1928 in Salamanca, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Paul W. Klett and Bertha R. (Walton) Klett.

She married Wilfred R. "Hoot" Rodgers, Sr. on March 5, 1948 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Philipsburg; he preceded her in death on Aug. 15, 1993.

She was a retired seamstress at Navasky Clothing Factory. Later in life she worked for Tony and Linda Mull in Philipsburg as their housekeeper. She was their special babysitter along with Hoot. She was considered the adopted grandmother to the Mull grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Wayne A. Rodgers; one sister, Eleanor Schram; and two brothers, Harry "Paul" Klett and John "Jack" Klett.

She is survived by two sisters, Donna Botwright and her husband Gene Botwright, Sr. of Laurinburg, N.C., and Carol Eboch of Clearfield; one brother, James J. Klett of Tacoma Wash.; one granddaughter, Jodi K. Walsh and her husband William of Greencastle; one niece, Kim Diann Eboch of Clearfield; one sister-in-law, Anna Klett of Dover, N.J.; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or funeral service.

Burial was at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Heath Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BERTHA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -