|
|
PHILIPSBURG - Bertha R. "Teeny" (Klett) Rodgers, 91, of the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield and formerly of Sandy Ridge and Hudson, Philipsburg, died on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.
Born on April 13, 1928 in Salamanca, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Paul W. Klett and Bertha R. (Walton) Klett.
She married Wilfred R. "Hoot" Rodgers, Sr. on March 5, 1948 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Philipsburg; he preceded her in death on Aug. 15, 1993.
She was a retired seamstress at Navasky Clothing Factory. Later in life she worked for Tony and Linda Mull in Philipsburg as their housekeeper. She was their special babysitter along with Hoot. She was considered the adopted grandmother to the Mull grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Wayne A. Rodgers; one sister, Eleanor Schram; and two brothers, Harry "Paul" Klett and John "Jack" Klett.
She is survived by two sisters, Donna Botwright and her husband Gene Botwright, Sr. of Laurinburg, N.C., and Carol Eboch of Clearfield; one brother, James J. Klett of Tacoma Wash.; one granddaughter, Jodi K. Walsh and her husband William of Greencastle; one niece, Kim Diann Eboch of Clearfield; one sister-in-law, Anna Klett of Dover, N.J.; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation or funeral service.
Burial was at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Heath Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020