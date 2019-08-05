|
TYRONE - Betty Carson, 92, a guest of Colonial Court Yard, Tyrone and formerly of Brisbin, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Colonial Court Yard.
Born Aug. 27, 1926 in Brisbin, she was the daughter of the late John G. and Mabel (Sankey) Lobb.
Betty was a member of the Brisbin Baptist Church.
She completed her LPN training at Clearfield Hospital in 1947 and was employed at the hospital until her retirement. Following her retirement she continued to do private duty nursing and volunteered for the American Red Cross.
On Sept. 26, 1943 in Osceola Mills, she married Leslie W. Carson, who preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 1985.
Betty is survived by four children, Nancy E.(Michael) Killeen of Bellefonte, Leslie A. Zelanko of Lansdale, Jacqueline L. (Norbert) Gibney of Hollidaysburg, and Dennis Carson of Brisbin; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were parents; husband; infant granddaughter Rachelle; three brothers, L. Roy Lobb, Donald Lobb, Thomas Lobb; and a son-in-law, Paul Zelanko.
In accordence with her wishes, there will be no visitation or service.
Donations may be made in Betty's memory to the Brisbin Baptist Church, 418 Swoope St., Brisbin, Pa 16620.
The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019