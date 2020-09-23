1/1
BETTY IRENE (LIDDLE) NEEPER
1930 - 2020
CURWENSVILLE - Betty Irene Neeper, 89, of Curwensville, passed away Sunday Sept. 20, 2020 at her residence.

Born Oct. 12, 1930 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of William H. and Mabel (Murray) Liddle.

Mrs. Neeper had been the Pike Township Tax Collector for 24 years retiring in 1994. She was a member of the Curwensville First Baptist Church and had taught Sunday School for 45 years.

On June 20, 1948 in Sinnemahoning, she wed Lester N. Neeper who survives;' and they most recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. Also surviving are three children, Murray Neeper and wife Pacifica of St. Marys, Carolyn Keely and husband Michael, and Cynthia Russell and husband Daniel, both of Curwensville.

Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, Lisa (Joe), Lucinda, Lance (Gina), Ryan, Joshua (Jes), Megan (Ethan), Nathan (Alyssa), and Jordan; five great-grandchildren, Lyla, Leo, Lucy, Hudson and Remy; a sister, Mary Neeper, and a sister-in-law, Mary Liddle, both of Clearfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ethel Luzier, Violet Taylor and Pearl Peoples; an infant brother, Murray Liddle; and a brother, Paul Liddle.

There will be no public visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Daniel Osterhout, officiating.

Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Curwensville First Baptist Church at a later date.

The family suggests contributions be made to either the Curwensville First Baptist Church, 1227 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833; the Curwensville Public Library, 601 Beech St., Curwensville, PA 16833; or do an act of kindness in her honor.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
