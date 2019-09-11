|
HAWK RUN - Betty J. "Sis" Fetcenko, 76, of Hawk Run, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Betty was born on March 29, 1943, in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Carl and Philena (Hassinger) Lockey.
Sis was a graduate of the West Branch Area High School.
She was a member of the Chapel of the Good Shepherd, Hawk Run.
She was employed as a CNA during her working career. She retired from Windy Hill Village, PSL, in 1999.
Sis was married on Oct. 28, 1963, in Winchester, Va., to Alfred J. "Duke" Fetcenko, who survives at home.
She is also survived by a daughter, JoAnne Whitehead and her husband Bill, and one son, Jeffrey L. Fetcenko, all of Hawk Run; two sisters, Dorothy Webster of Penfield and Debbie Woodel and her husband Clair of Clearfield; two brothers, John " Jack" Lockey and his wife Lorraine of Albuquerque, N.M., and James "Jim" Lockey and his wife Amy of Hawk Run; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Sis was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Susan M. Fetcenko; one sister, Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Kolesar; two brothers, Charles and Ronald Lockey; one niece, Patricia Kolesar; and one nephew, Robert " Red" Kolesar.
Sis was an avid reader. She also enjoyed watching tv game shows with her husband, "Duke." They would often "compete" against one another during these shows to see who could "win." She also loved watching college football.
Per Betty's wishes, there was no public visitation or funeral services.
A private memorial service was held at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg, officiated by the Rev. Fr. William Walker.
Interment was at Philipsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to the , 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112; or to the Chapel of the Good Shepherd, P.O. Box 23, Hawk Run, PA 16840.
