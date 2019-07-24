|
COALPORT - Betty Jane Stoutenger, 97, of Coalport, died July 17 at her residence.
She was born April 10, 1922 in Beccaria Township, daughter of Gilbert Nevling and Martha James Nevling.
She was a homemaker and she loved playing bingo.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Joy and William Williams of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Frances Stoutenger, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; son, Gilbert Stoutenger of Phillidelphia; sister, Nadene Vignie of Coalport, sister, Nellie Warrender of Florida; sister, Barb Miles of Coalport; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Stoutenger; father, Gilbert Nevling; mother, Martha James Nevling; son, Wayne Stoutenger; brother, Clayton Nevling; brother, Gilbert Nevling; brother, Bruce Nevling; brother, Kerby Nevling; sister, Kathryn Cossick; and sister, Alice Beers.
Friends will be received Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Ginter officiating.
Interment will follow at Utahville Cemetery.
Published in The Progress from July 24 to July 25, 2019