COALPORT - Betty Kruise, 86, Coalport, died July 3, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
Born Nov. 16, 1932 in Bellwood, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Mary (Sutton) Yingling.
She was preceded in death by husband, Floyd, on Oct. 20, 1985 and brother, Robert.
Betty is survived by sons, Philip "Bud" (Linda Keith) and Thomas (Edie Reitmyer); three granddaughters, Barbara (Brian) Kuhn, Holly Kruise (Nick) and Jamie (Eddie) Luciano; six great grandchildren, Jeremy, Gavin, Breann, Casey, Allison and Emily; sister of Paul (Catherine), Janet (Bill) Heverly, Mary Bennett, Bill (Margaret), and Shirley Young; sister in law, Patty Yingling and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading and crocheting. She worked as a seamstress for McGregors, Coalport, as a clerk for Leyo's Grocery Store, Coalport, and the Coalport Public Library.
She was a member of St. Basil Catholic Church, Coalport.
At the request of the deceased there will be no viewing or visitation.
Committal is at St. Basil Cemetery, Coalport. Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, PA 16627. www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com
Published in The Progress from July 5 to July 6, 2019