HYDE - Betty L. Read, 90, of Hyde, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her home.



Betty was born Sept. 10, 1928 in Clearfield, the daughter of Levi Everett and Annie Claire (Keyser) Gearhart.



She had retired from the United States Postal Service.



Betty was a member of the Centre Grove United Methodist Church and L.I.F.T.



Betty is survived by two daughters; Deborah Evans and her husband Martin of Chesapeake, VA and Noranne Heifner and her husband William of Oregon, WI; two granddaughters, Annie Kornetzke and her husband Jason and Allie Abraham and her husband Andrew; two brothers, Pete Gearhart of Clearfield and Walter Gearhart and his wife Jane of State College; two step-granddaughters, Erin Bedois and her husband Matt and their son, Andrew and Raendi Harvey and her husband Edward and their children, Jackson and Tatum and a number of nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband John W. "Jack" Read, whom she married Dec. 27, 1947 and who passed away Nov. 10, 2004.



Funeral services will be held at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 3 p.m. with Commissioned Lay Pastor Leanne M. Peters officiating. Interment will be in Centre Cemetery.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 2 p.m. until the hour of services.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Centre Grove United Methodist Church, 1100 Village Rd., Clearfield, PA 16830.



To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com. Published in The Progress from July 22 to July 23, 2019