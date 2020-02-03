|
WOODLAND - Betty Lou Lansberry, 72, of Woodland, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.
Mrs. Lansberry was born Feb. 9, 1947 in Clearfield, the daughter of Frederick J. and Velma E. (Lewis) Brown.
She was a graduate of Clearfield High School, Class of 1965.
Mrs. Lansberry had worked at Riverside Bilo for five years and the Clearfield County Register and Recorder's office for 22 years, with the last six years serving as chief deputy before retiring in December 2013.
She was a member of the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church where she served as church treasurer for many years up until she had her liver transplant in October 2010. Betty also sang in the choir and was a member of the Sunshine Circle.
Mrs. Lansberry loved to crochet and cross stitch and just being with her family and precious grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her husband, Jack L. Lansberry, whom she married Oct. 12, 1968 in O'Shanter, the love of her life for over 51 years; three children, Craig L. Lansberry and his wife Tia of Woodland and their children, Jacob and Katelyn, Amy E. Lansberry Snyder and her husband Stosh of Harrisburg and their children, Brynnleigh and Landon, and Kurt J. Lansberry and his wife Kristen of Fuquay-Varina, N.C. and their children, Benjamin and Dylan.
Betty said, "My children and grandchildren were my blessing."
She is also survived by a brother, Carl J. Brown and his wife Susie of Edgefield, S.C., a niece, Jenny Brown Jones and her husband Eric, and their son Issac; and a nephew, C.J. Brown and his wife Megan, and their children, James and Bella.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Services will be held at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gregg A. Kohlhepp and the Rev. Charles J. Swenson co-officiating.
Interment will be at Bradford Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 from 3 to 8 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to benefit an organ transplant recipient affiliated with the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church to Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, 115 Lake St., Woodland, PA 16881.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020