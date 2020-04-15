|
CURWENSVILLE - Betty Lou Morrison, 92, of Curwensville, formerly of Clearfield, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Nov. 20, 1927 in Sankertown, a daughter of the late Henry G. and Susan C. (Wallace) Jasper.
Mrs. Morrison was self-employed as a nurses aid. Prior to that, she was employed by Cowdrick's Drug Store for 26 years and managed Laurel Discount Store for five years. She also managed the Eagles kitchen and was also employed by Frank Buck for 19 years.
She was a member of Kerr Addition United Methodist Church, Clearfield where she was a lay speaker, member of the church choir and the United Methodist Women. In the last few years of her life living in Curwensville, she enjoyed attending the Curwensville Presbyterian Church. She was vice president of the ladies auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 812. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling three nights a week.
She is survived by a daughter, Myra Calhoun and husband Raymond of Clearfield; three grandchildren, Crystal Troy and husband William, Jamie Sutton and husband Jason, and James C. Morrison; six great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester A. Morrison on Oct. 23, 1991. She was also preceded in death by two children, Linda Sue Morrison and James A. Morrison; and several brothers and sisters.
All services, at this time, will be private.
Burial will be at the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Myra and Raymond would like to extend a special thanks to all of the caregivers at the Curwensville House and Dr. Elkins for all of their care.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Kerr Addition United Methodist Church, c/o of Pastor Mark Brower, 1010 Dorey Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020