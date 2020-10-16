SHIPPENSBURG - Betty N. Bloom, 82, of Shippensburg and formerly of Coalport, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle.Born Dec. 29, 1937 in Lyleville, she was a daughter of the late John T. Sr. and Jessie M. (Rickard) Snyder.She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Melissa (Braniff) Brumfield; a son-in-law, Mark Stader; and brothers and sisters, Cecil, John Jr., Gerald, Joe, Mabel Nedimyer, and Annabelle Blair.She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert, whom she married July 9, 1956 in Winchester, VA; children, Jeff (Sue Ball Sheehan) of Duncansville, Sue (Tom) Branniff of Chambersburg and Laurie Stader of Chambersburg; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a brother, Bill of Irvona. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Betty enjoyed going to flea markets. She was a member of the Coalport Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, where she served as a deaconess.Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at noon Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at the Coalport Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. The Rev. Isaac Stewart will officiate. The committal will be at Lyleville Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Coalport C&MA Church in Betty's memory. Due to the COVID-19 situation, masks are required. Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, PA 16627.