|
|
WEST DECATUR - Betty Suszanne Straw, 68, of West Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born Nov. 13, 1950 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Stanford C. and Ina Sue (Kling) Walters.
Betty was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in West Decatur and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
On Dec. 18, 1965 in West Decatur, she married Marshall R. Straw, who survives at home.
Also surviving is their three children, Kirk Straw and his wife Georgia of West Decatur, Craig Straw and his wife Elizabeth Campbell of Philadelphia and Crystal Straw and her partner Kyle Frank of State College; four grandchildren, Shayne Straw and Austin Straw, both of West Decatur, and Grace Straw and Tessa Straw, both of Philadelphia; a brother, Stanley E. Walters and his wife Linda of Osceola Mills; and three sisters, Mary Lou Dickson and her husband Patrick of West Decatur, Sandy Shepherd and her husband Forrest of Morrisdale RD, and Kathy DuFour and her husband Darrell of West Decatur.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica Taylor Straw.
Honoring Betty's wishes, there will be no public visitation and a private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., Philipsburg.
Betty will be laid to rest at Stoneville Cemetery, West Decatur RD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019