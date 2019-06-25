BEVERLY A. HEPFER



COALPORT - In loving memory of Beverly A. Hepfer (Reed), 81, of Coalport, who sadly passed away at her residence on June 22, 2019 from a battle with cancer.



She was born on March 20, 1938 in Clearfield.



Preceeded in her death was her father, Herbert R. Reed; mother, Pauline M. Reed (Houston); sisters, Julie Reed and Carol Evans; brother, Daniel K. Reed.



Her husband, Donald E. Hepfer; and son, Craig A. Hepfer, daughter-in-law, Christine A. Hepfer. Brother Norman L. Reed resides in Orlando, Fla. Son Jeffrey S. Hepfer, along with his wife Christina L. Hepfer, resides in Clearfield. Daughter Velvet Hepfer resides in Orlando, Fla. Daughter Eugenna Mabie and husband Robert Mabie reside in Orlando, Fla.



Beverly had 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; seven neices and two nephews.



She was a Girl Scout leader for many years in Clearfield.



Beverly had worked at the Clearfield Area High School as attendance secretary for numerous years and then went into the high school library as a clerk.



In 1988 she moved to Orlando, Fla. and worked and retired after 20 years at the Orange County Library as lead clerk. Following her retirement, she returned to Pennsylvania and moved to Coalport.



She volunteered at the Glendale Community Library in Coalport as well as helping out for the nursery school.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Funeral Director Robert Reed is in charge of arrangements.