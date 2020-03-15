Home

Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
BEVERLY E. (COPELAND) RUSSELL


1929 - 2020
BEVERLY E. (COPELAND) RUSSELL Obituary
PHILIPSBURG - Beverly E. Russell, 91, of Philipsburg, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home.

Born on Feb. 17, 1929 in Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late David Copeland, Sr. and Eva (Wilson) Copeland.

She married Chester Warren Russell, Sr. on Oct. 23, 1949 at the Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church; he preceded her in death on May 6, 2016.

She was a homemaker and a graduate of the former Osceola Mills High School.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death one son, Chester Warren Russell, Jr.; two sisters, Jane Wilkerson and Marian P. Bair; and one brother, David Copeland, Jr.

She is survived by one daughter, Sandra B. Sangiorgio of San Diego, Calif.; two sons, Michael W. Russell and his wife Linda of West Decatur, and Randy S. Russell and his fiancee Phyllis of Philipsburg; three grandchildren, Travis E. Russell, Suellen Russell and friend Keith, and Nicole Joyce; and two great-grandchildren, Renson and Connor.

The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. LaMarr Pirkle officiating.

Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery in Philipsburg.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
