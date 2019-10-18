|
|
SMOKE RUN - Beverly Twigg, 78, of Smoke Run, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at UPMC Altoona Hospital.
Born on Sept. 9, 1941 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Harold Hadden and Georgia (Rainey) Helsel.
On March 11, 1961, she married William J. Twigg in the Coalport Evangelical United Brethren Church. He preceded her in death in 2014.
Upon graduating from BCI in 1959, she worked as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone Company. She later operated Twigg's General Store located in Smoke Run for many years. She was a member of Allemansville United Methodist Church. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, baking, and attending auctions.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Deborah Smolko of Clearfield, Douglas (Karen) Twigg of Beccaria, Dawn (William) Noel of Irvona, William (Tracy) Twigg of Clearfield; a sister, Marlene (Eli) Dufour of Houtzdale; nine grandchildren, Crystal (Derek) Spear of Keaau, HI, Janelle (John) McCormick of Pittsburgh, Megan (Jon) Guse of Chandler, AZ, Tiffany Twigg (Mike Smith) of Milesburg, Douglas Twigg of Beccaria, Ashley (Brian) Zungali of Fallentimber, Cassidy (Damon) Braniff of Stormstown, Alyssa and Anna Twigg of Clearfield; four great-grandchildren, Addalynne and Hudson Smith, Grice and Brooks Guse.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Geneva Carns.
Family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey. Pastor Clare L. Pannebaker will officiate. Interment will follow at Hegarty's Crossroads Cemetery, Beccaria.
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019