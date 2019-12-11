Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
(814) 672-5600
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Glendale Volunteer Fire Company Hall
Coalport, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Hockenberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Hockenberry


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Hockenberry Obituary
COALPORT - Bill Hockenberry, 89, of (Rosebud) Coalport, died Nov. 29, 2019 at the home of his daughter, Sharon Hamilton of Coalport.

Born Feb. 11, 1930 in R.D. Irvona, he was a son of the late Blair and Stella (Barto) Hockenberry.

He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Phyllis (Jenkins) Hockenberry; son-in-law, David Hamilton; and brothers and sister; Paul, Daisy, and Raymond.

He is survived by children, Sharon Hamilton of Coalport, Paul (Patty Frank) of Blandburg, and Brad of Hollentown; five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson; sisters, Phoebe Miller of Buffalo, N.Y. and Ruth Hockenberry of Coalport. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his family. He worked at TYK Refractory, Irvona for 29 years and retired in 1993.

Friends will be received from 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Glendale Volunteer Fire Company Hall, Coalport, followed by a memorial luncheon in Bill's memory.

Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport.

www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com
Published in The Progress from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -