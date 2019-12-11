|
COALPORT - Bill Hockenberry, 89, of (Rosebud) Coalport, died Nov. 29, 2019 at the home of his daughter, Sharon Hamilton of Coalport.
Born Feb. 11, 1930 in R.D. Irvona, he was a son of the late Blair and Stella (Barto) Hockenberry.
He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Phyllis (Jenkins) Hockenberry; son-in-law, David Hamilton; and brothers and sister; Paul, Daisy, and Raymond.
He is survived by children, Sharon Hamilton of Coalport, Paul (Patty Frank) of Blandburg, and Brad of Hollentown; five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson; sisters, Phoebe Miller of Buffalo, N.Y. and Ruth Hockenberry of Coalport. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill enjoyed spending time with his family. He worked at TYK Refractory, Irvona for 29 years and retired in 1993.
Friends will be received from 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Glendale Volunteer Fire Company Hall, Coalport, followed by a memorial luncheon in Bill's memory.
Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019