ANSONVILLE - Blair Edwin Williams of Ansonville passed away while at home with his wife on May 16.
He was born in Irvona on April 27, 1943, to John W. Williams and Lena L. (Spade) Williams. Blair had no brothers or sisters and resided in Ansonville for most of his life.
Blair was a proud graduate of BCI high school (1961), Lock Haven University (BS Elementary Education, 1965) and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (Master's in Education, School Counselor, 1971). He started teaching for Clearfield School District immediately after graduating from LHU and maintained employment there for 36 years. His teaching career began at Leonard Grade Elementary school, followed by many years at Glen Richey school as a fifth grade teacher and Head Teacher. Blair then taught at various other Clearfield elementary schools, and later finished his career happily in second grade. He joyfully retired in 2001.
On Aug. 10, 1968, Blair married Katherine J Madara, of Bellwood. Together, they raised their two daughters, Christina and Pamela. The family welcomed the only grandchild, Alexandra, to the family in 2012.
Blair was a member of the Susquehanna Antique Tractor Association, Nittany Antique Machinery Association, National Rifle Association, Altoona Model Railroad Club, Old Town Sportsman's Association, NEA, PSEA, Girl Scouts USA, LHU Alumni Association, and was a volunteer with Fruit Hill Cemetery Association, Inc, Muddy Run Raceway, and the Houtzdale Lion's Club's Minstrel show. He was a supporter of the Shriner's Children's Hospital, Samaritan's Purse, RFD TV and PBS TV. He was a lifelong attendee of church, most recently, Irvona United Methodist Church. Blair was passionate about antique tractors and machinery, sharing music with others, reading, teaching, spreading the Gospel, his family farm, giving out Good News Bibles, and caring for his family. Blair would have given anything to his students, co-workers, friends, family members, or acquaintances he randomly met in line anywhere.
Blair was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Williams; two daughters, Christina Lewis (C. Jay Lewis) of Smoke Run, and Pamela Allen (Matthew P. Allen) of Burlington; and his pride and joy, granddaughter, Alexandra Audrey Allen.
An open-air, outdoor drive-through viewing/visitation will take place this Friday, May 22, at Muddy Run Raceway, Smoke Run from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m.
Funeral services will be Saturday morning at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc. in Irvona and will be following COVID-19 protocol for funerals.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Houtzdale Lion's Club, in care of Donna Ellis, 203 Dorthea St., Houtzdale, PA 16651, or a charity of one's choice.
He was born in Irvona on April 27, 1943, to John W. Williams and Lena L. (Spade) Williams. Blair had no brothers or sisters and resided in Ansonville for most of his life.
Blair was a proud graduate of BCI high school (1961), Lock Haven University (BS Elementary Education, 1965) and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (Master's in Education, School Counselor, 1971). He started teaching for Clearfield School District immediately after graduating from LHU and maintained employment there for 36 years. His teaching career began at Leonard Grade Elementary school, followed by many years at Glen Richey school as a fifth grade teacher and Head Teacher. Blair then taught at various other Clearfield elementary schools, and later finished his career happily in second grade. He joyfully retired in 2001.
On Aug. 10, 1968, Blair married Katherine J Madara, of Bellwood. Together, they raised their two daughters, Christina and Pamela. The family welcomed the only grandchild, Alexandra, to the family in 2012.
Blair was a member of the Susquehanna Antique Tractor Association, Nittany Antique Machinery Association, National Rifle Association, Altoona Model Railroad Club, Old Town Sportsman's Association, NEA, PSEA, Girl Scouts USA, LHU Alumni Association, and was a volunteer with Fruit Hill Cemetery Association, Inc, Muddy Run Raceway, and the Houtzdale Lion's Club's Minstrel show. He was a supporter of the Shriner's Children's Hospital, Samaritan's Purse, RFD TV and PBS TV. He was a lifelong attendee of church, most recently, Irvona United Methodist Church. Blair was passionate about antique tractors and machinery, sharing music with others, reading, teaching, spreading the Gospel, his family farm, giving out Good News Bibles, and caring for his family. Blair would have given anything to his students, co-workers, friends, family members, or acquaintances he randomly met in line anywhere.
Blair was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Williams; two daughters, Christina Lewis (C. Jay Lewis) of Smoke Run, and Pamela Allen (Matthew P. Allen) of Burlington; and his pride and joy, granddaughter, Alexandra Audrey Allen.
An open-air, outdoor drive-through viewing/visitation will take place this Friday, May 22, at Muddy Run Raceway, Smoke Run from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m.
Funeral services will be Saturday morning at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc. in Irvona and will be following COVID-19 protocol for funerals.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Houtzdale Lion's Club, in care of Donna Ellis, 203 Dorthea St., Houtzdale, PA 16651, or a charity of one's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from May 18 to May 19, 2020.