CURWENSVILLE - Blair Harold Wink, 85, of Curwensville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family and lifted up in prayer, after a lengthy illness.
Born July 6, 1934 in Pike Township, he was the son of Harold and Irene (McMasters) Wink.
Mr. Wink was retired from Bell Telephone/Verizon as a service technician. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War.
He was a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville where he was an honorary member of the Altar and Rosary Society, was member of the Curwensville American legion Post 505, the Curwensville VFW Post 842, the Communication Workers of America Union Local 13000, and was a former member of the Noble Lodge 480 F. & A.M. Curwensville.
On Oct. 15, 1955 at St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Grampian, he wed the former Mary C. "Kay" Clapsadle who survives, along with two daughters, Kathy Ann (Wink) Passauer and her husband Deacon Willard "Fred" of Millersville, Md., and Carrie Elizabeth (Wink) Lezanic and husband Terry of Indiana.
Also surviving are six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Charles Wink and wife Joann of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robbie William Wink; an infant daughter, Janie Lynn Wink; a grandson, Zachary Wink; and a sister, Margaret Wingard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Fr. L. Stephen Collins officiating.
Interment will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Grampian.
Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m., when the procession will depart for the church.
The Rosary will be recited by members of St. Timothy Altar and Rosary Society on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. and a Scripture Vigil Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, both at the funeral home.
Military Honors will be accorded at the graveside by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.
The family suggests contributions be made to either the St. Timothy Church Team, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, PA 16833; or the Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospice, 809 Turnpike Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019