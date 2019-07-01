Blair R. "Hike" Heichel, 93, of Clearfield, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Mt. Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.



Born Oct. 12, 1925 in Karthaus, he was the son of Albert and Annie (Triponey) Heichel. Mr. Heichel was retired after more than 30 years as a member of the Clearfield Borough Police Department and was Chief of Police for the last 10 of those years. He also served as a crossing guard for St. Francis School for 24 years.



He was a U. S. Naval Veteran of the Second World War having served as a Gunners Mate 3rd Class in the South Pacific for 30 months.



He was a member of St. Francis Roman Catholic Church in Clearfield, was a life member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51 where he was a past president and served as a trustee for nine years; life member of the Clearfield VFC 1; life member of the Clearfield L.O.O.M. 97; life member of the Clearfield VFW Post 1785; and was a more than 60-year member of the Clearfield S.O.I and Clearfield American Legion Post 6.



He also was a life member and former board member of the Chiefs of Police Association of PA and a life member and a former board member of the Central Chiefs of Police Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and softball. He played semi-pro baseball for the American Legion in the Jaycee League and played basketball at the Clearfield YMCA.



On Feb. 6, 1951 in St. Francis Roman Catholic Church, he wed the former Catherine L. "Kitty" Stephens, who survives; along with four children, Kathryn Penney of Lynnwood, Wash., Ronald Heichel and Steve Heichel and wife Tracy, all of Clearfield; and Jamie Heichel and wife Margaret of Katy, Texas.



Also surviving are five grandchildren, Lindsay Penney Wellnitz and husband Sean, Kristofor Penney, Scott Heichel, Katrina Heichel and Matthew Heichel.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wilford and Gordon Heichel; and sisters Eve Paup, Betty Jacobs, Helen Tenon, and Margaret Elbell; as well as an infant brother and sister.



Services for Blair Heichel will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at noon, with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating.



Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery of Clearfield.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at noon.



Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.



The family suggests contributions be made to the St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 S. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield, is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Progress from July 1 to July 2, 2019