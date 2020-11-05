1/
BLANCHE L. (SPRAGUE) OGDEN
1934 - 2020
MORRISDALE - Blanche L. Ogden, 86, of Morrsidale, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center in State College.

She was born on Oct. 7, 1934 in DuBois, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Alice (Heberling) Sprague.

Mrs. Ogden was the tax collector of Graham Township for many years until her retirement.

She enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting, plastic canvas needle work, and reading.

Survivors include two daughters, Sherry L. Knepp and her husband Denny, and Carey L. Ogden and her companion Mike Witherite; and two granddaughters, Shelley L. Roberts and her husband Mike, and Brandy L. Larson and her husband Kyle. She was the last of her generation.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph A. Ogden whom she married May 6, 1956 in DuBois and who passed away on Feb. 22, 2020; and four siblings.

Funeral services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 8 p.m. with Pastor Mike Knepp officiating.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 from 6 p.m. until the time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, 1 South Front St., Clearfield, PA, 16830; or go online to http://www.shawlibrary.org/memorial-donations.html

Online remembrances and condolences can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., Clearfield.

Published in The Progress from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
