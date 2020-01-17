Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc
91 Rose St
Irvona, PA 16656
(814) 672-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Dotts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Dotts


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Dotts Obituary
GLEN HOPE - Bonnie Dotts, 79, of Glen Hope, died Jan. 16, 2020 at Christ The King Manor, DuBois.

She was born Dec. 21, 1940 in Clearfield, the daughter of Lorimer Wigglesworth and Mirian Spanogle.

She was a member of Glen Hope United Methodist Church.

Bonnie was a homemaker.

Surviving are husband, Hugh Dotts, Glen Hope; son and daughter-in-law, David A. (Joann) Dotts of Houtzdale; son and daughter-in-law, Scott (Lynne) Dotts of West Decatur; daughter and son-in-law, Beth (Richard Caldwell) of Curwensville; brother, Howard Wigglesworth of Curwensville; sister, Beverly Todd of Shevertown; sister, Lucille Swanson of North Carolina; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lorimer Wigglesworth; and mother, Mirian Spanogle.

Friends will be received Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona with the Rev. Adam Dotts officiating.

Interment will follow in the Fruit Hill Cemetery, New Millport, PA 16861.

Online condolences may be sent to lloyddimmickfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -