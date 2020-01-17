|
GLEN HOPE - Bonnie Dotts, 79, of Glen Hope, died Jan. 16, 2020 at Christ The King Manor, DuBois.
She was born Dec. 21, 1940 in Clearfield, the daughter of Lorimer Wigglesworth and Mirian Spanogle.
She was a member of Glen Hope United Methodist Church.
Bonnie was a homemaker.
Surviving are husband, Hugh Dotts, Glen Hope; son and daughter-in-law, David A. (Joann) Dotts of Houtzdale; son and daughter-in-law, Scott (Lynne) Dotts of West Decatur; daughter and son-in-law, Beth (Richard Caldwell) of Curwensville; brother, Howard Wigglesworth of Curwensville; sister, Beverly Todd of Shevertown; sister, Lucille Swanson of North Carolina; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lorimer Wigglesworth; and mother, Mirian Spanogle.
Friends will be received Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona with the Rev. Adam Dotts officiating.
Interment will follow in the Fruit Hill Cemetery, New Millport, PA 16861.
Online condolences may be sent to lloyddimmickfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020