Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Lefebvre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Jean (Bloom) Lefebvre


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Jean (Bloom) Lefebvre Obituary
WEST DECATUR - Bonnie Jean Lefebvre, 48, of West Decatur died on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

She was born on April 3, 1971 in Clearfield, a daughter of Patricia (Whitaker) Bloom of Clearfield and the late Alvin R. Bloom.

Bonnie was employed with Skills of Central PA as a direct support professional. She loved all kinds of music and especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Emma.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by two children, Angel Kaye Lefebvre and companion Adam Woodel of Clearfield, and Ronald Joseph Lefebvre, Jr. of Eagleville; a granddaughter, Emma Marie Woodel; a brother, Steve Whitaker of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and a sister, Jennifer Aughenbaugh of Sebula; and several other brothers and sisters.

Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield on Friday from 4-7 p.m.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, 113 North Third St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -