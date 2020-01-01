|
WEST DECATUR - Bonnie Jean Lefebvre, 48, of West Decatur died on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
She was born on April 3, 1971 in Clearfield, a daughter of Patricia (Whitaker) Bloom of Clearfield and the late Alvin R. Bloom.
Bonnie was employed with Skills of Central PA as a direct support professional. She loved all kinds of music and especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Emma.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two children, Angel Kaye Lefebvre and companion Adam Woodel of Clearfield, and Ronald Joseph Lefebvre, Jr. of Eagleville; a granddaughter, Emma Marie Woodel; a brother, Steve Whitaker of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and a sister, Jennifer Aughenbaugh of Sebula; and several other brothers and sisters.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield on Friday from 4-7 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, 113 North Third St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020