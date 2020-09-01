1/1
BONNIE K. (DUCKETT) MORGAN
1949 - 2020
Bonnie K. Morgan, 71, of Clearfield, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Morgan was born June 6, 1949 in Clearfield, the daughter of Richard M. and Vivian A. (Lawhead) Duckett.

She had worked at the County National Bank in the loan department and after retirement, the Clearfield Airport.

Mrs. Morgan was a member of the Grace United Presbyterian Church of Glen Richey.

She was involved in the Girl Scouts, Titanic Historical Society and Central Mountains Automobile Club and enjoyed miniature doll houses and collecting depression glass.

Bonnie is survived by her two daughters, Andrea K. Sheeder and her husband Scott of Hyde and Deanna L. Morgan of Clearfield; three grandchildren, Preston and Alana Sheeder and Brianna Godissart; three sisters, Phyllis J. Rode and her husband David of Florida, Peggy Sue Hebrank of New Jersey and Jan M. Harry and her husband the Rev. Harold of Maryland; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Morgan was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, William L. Morgan who passed away March 6, 2014, and whom she married April 29, 1972.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with Commissioned Lay Pastor Leanne M. Peters and the Rev. Wayne Lutz co-officiating.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of services.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.

Published in The Progress from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
4
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
5
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
