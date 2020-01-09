Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for BONNIE REESE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BONNIE K. (DAVIDSON) REESE


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BONNIE K. (DAVIDSON) REESE Obituary
OSCEOLA MILLS - Bonnie K. Reese, 70, of Osceola Mills, died on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at her home.

Born on March 7, 1949 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Wigfield) Davidson.

She married Harold L. Reese on March 13, 1970 in Cumberland, Md.; he survives at home.

Bonnie was of the Christian faith.

She was a homemaker and a 1967 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola Mills High School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Phyllis Cowfer.

Along with her husband she is survived by two sons, Scott Reese and his fiancee Mandy Schaffer of Osceola Mills, and David Reese of Osceola Mills; one sister, Joann Springer and her husband Paul of Philipsburg; two grandchildren, Allyson and Adam Reese; and a brother-in-law, John Cowfer.

Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 from noon until 1 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills.

To sign the online guestbook go to: www.heathfuneral.com
Published in The Progress from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BONNIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -