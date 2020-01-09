|
OSCEOLA MILLS - Bonnie K. Reese, 70, of Osceola Mills, died on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at her home.
Born on March 7, 1949 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Wigfield) Davidson.
She married Harold L. Reese on March 13, 1970 in Cumberland, Md.; he survives at home.
Bonnie was of the Christian faith.
She was a homemaker and a 1967 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola Mills High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Phyllis Cowfer.
Along with her husband she is survived by two sons, Scott Reese and his fiancee Mandy Schaffer of Osceola Mills, and David Reese of Osceola Mills; one sister, Joann Springer and her husband Paul of Philipsburg; two grandchildren, Allyson and Adam Reese; and a brother-in-law, John Cowfer.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 from noon until 1 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020