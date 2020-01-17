|
|
BELLS LANDING - Bonnie L. Kuntz, 76, of Bells Landing, originally of Buffalo, NY, was received into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Jan. 12, 2020 at Penn Highlands Dubois, after a lengthy illness.
Bonnie is proceeded in death by her father, Robert Greis; mother, Elva (Brandt) Greis; and a brother, Robert "Bobby" Greis.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Jeremiah Kuntz and wife, Megan; daughter, Rachelle Brackman and husband, Geoffrey; three grandchildren, Benjamin, Josiah and Noah Brackman; sister, Maryann (Greis) Anderson and husband, Jim; and nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was a graduate of Clarence High School and attended the Houghton College, earning a degree in education.
Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones, and her canine companion Coco.
Sharing the Word of God and witnessing to others was an important part of Bonnie's life. Bonnie attended the Hyde Wesleyan Church as well as Bible study meetings.
Bonnie's favorite past times included spending time outdoors, watching her grandchildren play sports, and taking care of her beautiful property.
Friends will be received on Monday, January, 20, 2020 at the Mahaffey Alliance Church, Mahaffey, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
The Waldron Funeral Home, Mahaffey has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020