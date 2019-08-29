|
|
HOUTZDALE - Bradley James Varner of Houtzdale died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Our angel went to be with our Lord Aug. 23, 2019 in DuBois, the infant son of Brandon Varner and Dana Shank Varner .
Surviving are his mother, Dana Varner; father, Brandon Varner; brother, Dennis Varner, of Houtzdale; grandmother Cindy (Rodkey) Shank and Bill Kebar of Irvona; grandfather, David Shank of Houtzdale; grandparents Raymond and Joyce Varner of Houtzdale; great-grandmother Charlotte Varner of Glen Hope; great-grandmother, Barbara Bennett of Clearfield; great-grandmother Regina Smeal of Irvona; great grand parents Leonard and Betty Kebar of Boardman; aunts, Kali and Tessa Varner of Clearfield; aunt and uncle Katie and Charlie Klinger of Madera; uncle David Shank of Irvona; and cousin T.C. Klinger of Madera.
Friends will be received Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Aug. 31, at the funeral home with Kevin Howard officiating.
Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery, Curwensville.
In lieu of flowers, donations my be made to the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019