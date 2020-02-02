Home

Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc.
228 N. Centre St.
Philipsburg, PA
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc.
228 N. Centre St.
Philipsburg, PA
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc.
228 N. Centre St.
Philipsburg, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc.
228 N. Centre St.
Philipsburg, PA
BRENDA E. (HILLMAN) PELLERITE


1949 - 2020
BRENDA E. (HILLMAN) PELLERITE Obituary
PHILIPSBURG - Brenda E. Pellerite, 70, of Philipsburg, passed away at the home of her daughter Sandy, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Dec. 11, 1949 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Wilbert C. & Emma Rose (Eck) Hillman.

Brenda was a 1967 graduate of Clearfield High School and worked as an independent road and bridge inspector. She was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the , Am Vets and Elks.

Brenda had a love of riding motorcycles, traveling and going to the beach.

She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Jennifer Nunn (Brian) of Wilmington, N.C., Sandra Angelovic (Stephen) of Philipsburg, and Paula Pellerite of Wilmington, N.C.; step daughters Robin Kephart of Philipsburg and Bobbi Jo Lesko (Joe) of Philipsburg; brother, Frank Hillman (Linda) of McKinney, Texas; sister, Gertrude Hillman of Delaware; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, William Hillman; and a sister, Sharon DeLarme.

A funeral service will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Noel Meyers officiating.

Brenda will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 7, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 to 10 a.m.

Memorial contributions in Brenda's memory may be made to the , 108R N. 2nd St. Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830; or online at www.cancer.org.

Online condolences to the family can be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
