BRENDA J. (BECKWITH) KIRK
1945 - 2020
Brenda J. (Beckwith) Kirk, 74, of Clearfield, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

She was born on Oct. 23, 1945 in Kistler, the daughter of the late Orthello and Caroline (Hardy) Beckwith.

Brenda was a wonderful homemaker, it brought her great joy helping and caring for others. Her hobbies included gardening, playing cards and loved finding the perfect garage sale.

She was a former member of the Eagles.

She is survived by her three children, Duane Kirk and his wife Tina of Clearfield, Craig Kirk and his wife Nicole of Woodland and Lisa Colbert and her husband Shad of San Diego, Calif.; eight grandchildren, Justin, Matthew, Alyssa, Colton, Andrew, Ashley, Natasha and Brayden; and five great-grandchildren, Jayce, Hayden, Alden, Amara and Sophia; three siblings, Barry Beckwith of Clearfield, Rhonda (Edward) Voss of Clearfield and Sylvia (Douglas) Kritzer of West Decatur.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her a son Kevin Kirk, lifelong friend Alvin Dixon, and two siblings, Richard Beckwith and Jayleen Baer

Funeral services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 7 p.m. with Pastor John White officiating.

Burial will be at Eden Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. until the time of services.

Please practice COVID-19 safety recommendations.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Online remembrances can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., Clearfield.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
