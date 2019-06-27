Brooke Haney, 25, of Clearfield, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.



She was born on May 15, 1994 in Clearfield, a daughter of Rick Haney and Michelle Homman.



Brooke enjoyed camping, fishing, and had a passion for bowling. She also loved to joke with her family and friends. Brooke always enjoyed laughing and making those around her feel welcomed and loved.



She was a member of Special Olympics of Clearfield County where she participated in bowling, bocce ball, and track. She was also an annual participant of the AHA Heart Walk.



Brooke was a two-time heart transplant recipient and because of such, her final gift was being a CORE donor.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by three brothers, Kyle Homman, Brandon Knepp,and Matt Green; five sisters, Tina Bloom, Danielle Haney, Samantha Haney, Kristi Haney, and McKenzie Haney; maternal grandparents, Donald 'Don' and Donna Homman; two nephews, Kolby Pates and Trenton Green; two nieces, Kaylee Homman and Alexis Green; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her best friend and faithful companion, Uno.



She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, David and Ruth Haney; great-grandparents, Robert and Elizabeth Taylor, and Chester and Helen Homman; uncles, Harold Homman, and Leon Homman; and an aunt, Beverly Matson.



Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Anthony Caiola officiating.



Interment will follow at Bigler Cemetery.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory or Special Olympics of Clearfield County.



To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Progress from June 27 to June 28, 2019