C. Lee Lanager, Jr., 81, of Clearfield, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Lanager was born Sept. 18, 1939 in Clearfield, the son of Clyde L. and Dorothy E. (Baker) Lanager.
He had retired as a custodian from the Clearfield Area School District.
Mr. Lanager had also worked for the Clearfield Historical Society, Mountain Laurel Auxiliary and supervised the arts department of the Clearfield County Fair for over 60 years.
Lee is survived by a son, Calvin S. Maines and his fiancée, Diane Foster of Clearfield; three grandchildren, Dustin, Jonathan and Keisha Maines; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a step-brother, Giles Lanager; and two step-sisters, Veronica Pearson and Geneva Kennard.
Funeral Services will be held at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 7 p.m. with the Rev. John F. White officiating.
Interment will be at Bradford Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the hour of services.
To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.