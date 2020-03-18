|
PHILIPSBURG - C. Lorraine Ridgway, 90, of Philipsburg, died on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the home of her daughter Sharon Ridgway Gates in Philipsburg.
Born on Feb. 11, 1930 in RD Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late Andrew J. and Elizabeth (Arnold) Flick.
She married Fred J. Ridgway Sr. on Nov. 28, 1947 in Philipsburg; he preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 2006.
She attended the New Life Center in Philipsburg.
Lorraine was retired from the Charles Navasky Company of Philipsburg, and the former General Cigar Factory. She had obtained her GED.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven sisters, Florence Demko, Elaine Jordan, Priscilla McKinney, Jean George, Donna Calderwood, Gwen Provins and Roberta Buynak; three brothers, Gerald Flick, Charles Flick and James Flick; and one son, Frederick Ridgway Jr.
She is survived by one daughter, Sharon Ridgway Gates of Philipsburg RD; one son, William M. Ridgway and his wife Carol of Philipsburg; one sister, Diana McCracken and her husband Clarence of Hyde; one brother, Kenneth D. Flick and his wife Deanna of Clearfield; two grandchildren, Allison Ridgway and Kristen Kaminski; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Ridgway.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills with the Rev. John Dill officiating. Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery in Philipsburg.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020