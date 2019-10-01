Home

Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
C. Louise (Gearhart) Veihdeffer


1933 - 2019
C. Louise (Gearhart) Veihdeffer Obituary
HYDE - C. Louise Veihdeffer, 86, of Hyde, passed away Oct. 1, 2019 at Ridgeview Elder Care.

She was born on April 23, 1933 the daughter of the late Carl and Catherine (Sheesley) Gearhart. On Dec. 6, 1952 she married Regis W. "Bucky" Veihdeffer, who preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 2009.

She graduated from Clearfield Area High School. Her hobbies included bowling two leagues "Nightingales and Early Bird". She enjoyed playing Bunko with her friends and crafting.

Louise is survived by her three children, Rick Veihdeffer and his wife Susan of Curwensville, Vicki Stephens and her husband Bud of Hyde and Nick Veihdeffer and his wife Jamie of Hyde, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Donald Gearhart.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. with Dr. Duane White officiating. Burial will be Crown Crest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of services on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Westside United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
