Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc
91 Rose St
Irvona, PA 16656
(814) 672-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for C. Traveny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Roger Traveny


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
C. Roger Traveny Obituary
FLINTON - C. Roger Traveny, 83, of Flinton, died Dec. 25, 2019 at his residence.

He was born March 10, 1936 in Coalport, the son of Gust Traveny and Bertha (Brink) Traveny.

He was a life member of Glendale Sportsmen Club and worked as a Machinist for General Motors, Parma, Ohio plant for 40 years.

Surviving are: daughter, Heidi Traveny of Flinton; daughter, Rebecca Rowe of Manhattan, New York; brother, Lynn Traveny of Glasgow; brother, Clifford Traveny of Woodland; brother, Dennis Traveny of Clearfield; brother, Gordan Traveny of Montrose; sister, Nancy Hamilton of Oil City; sister, Beatrice Jahnsen of Cuero, Texas; sister, Beverly Peacock of Coalport; sister, Betty Marrow of Coalport; sister, Pamala Repsher of York; three grandchildren, Kenneth, Josh, Angela.

Roger was preceded in death by his father, Gust Traveny; mother, Bertha (Brink) Traveny; wife, Loretta (Everhart) Traveny; daughter, Jennifer Traveny; son, Kenneth Traveny; brother, Eugene Traveny.

Friends will be received Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. at Beaver Valley United Methodist Church.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family would like to thank the girls of UPMC Family Hospice - Rosia and Peggy - for all the care they provided.

Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to lloyddimmickfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -