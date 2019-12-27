|
|
FLINTON - C. Roger Traveny, 83, of Flinton, died Dec. 25, 2019 at his residence.
He was born March 10, 1936 in Coalport, the son of Gust Traveny and Bertha (Brink) Traveny.
He was a life member of Glendale Sportsmen Club and worked as a Machinist for General Motors, Parma, Ohio plant for 40 years.
Surviving are: daughter, Heidi Traveny of Flinton; daughter, Rebecca Rowe of Manhattan, New York; brother, Lynn Traveny of Glasgow; brother, Clifford Traveny of Woodland; brother, Dennis Traveny of Clearfield; brother, Gordan Traveny of Montrose; sister, Nancy Hamilton of Oil City; sister, Beatrice Jahnsen of Cuero, Texas; sister, Beverly Peacock of Coalport; sister, Betty Marrow of Coalport; sister, Pamala Repsher of York; three grandchildren, Kenneth, Josh, Angela.
Roger was preceded in death by his father, Gust Traveny; mother, Bertha (Brink) Traveny; wife, Loretta (Everhart) Traveny; daughter, Jennifer Traveny; son, Kenneth Traveny; brother, Eugene Traveny.
Friends will be received Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. at Beaver Valley United Methodist Church.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family would like to thank the girls of UPMC Family Hospice - Rosia and Peggy - for all the care they provided.
Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to lloyddimmickfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019