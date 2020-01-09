|
Caleb B. McGee, 19, of Clearfield, died on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
He was born on April 21, 2000 in State College, a son of Brian N. and Becky A. (Mohr) McGee of Clearfield.
Caleb was a member of the Community Baptist Church, Curwensville. He was currently a sophomore at Penn State University where he was studying animal science. At Penn State, he was a member of the Penn State Dairy Science Club. As Caleb had a love of cows, he was also a member of the Morrisons Cove Dairy 4-H Club and has shown dairy cows most all of his life.
Caleb was also a gifted musician and had an extreme love of music. He was involved with the Clearfield High School music department as a member of the band and choir. He was recognized in several district, regional and state music festivals, even having the distinguished honor of singing as a Tenor 2 with the All National Choir.
In addition to his parents, Caleb is survived by a brother, Jonathan McGee of Clearfield; a maternal grandfather, Andy Mohr of New Enterprise; uncles Loren McGee, companion Lisa Pruznak and cousins Eric and Amber of Altoona, and uncle Scott Mohr, aunt Susie and cousin Sam of New Enterprise.
Caleb was preceded in death by a maternal grandmother, Sara Mohr; and paternal grandparents, Wallace and Pat McGee.
Funeral services will be held at the Community Baptist Church, Curwensville on Sunday at 2 p.m. with Pastor Todd Hogue officiating.
Interment will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Friends will be received at Community Baptist Church, Curwensville on Sunday from 1-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Community Baptist Church, P.O. Box 202, Curwensville, PA, 16833; or the PA Holstein Association (Juniors) 839 Benner Pike, State College, PA 16801; or the Morrisons Cove 4-H Dairy Club, C/O Robyn Bechtel, 147 Bechtel Lane, Martinsburg, PA 16662.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
