More Obituaries for Calvin Stiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin W. Stiner Sr.

Calvin W. Stiner Sr. Obituary
PALMYRA, New York: Calvin W. Stiner Sr. passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

He was predeceased by wife, Rose of over 50 years and two sons from a previous marriage, Mark and Calvin.

He is survived by children, Kim Stiner, Calvin (Juvylesa) Stiner Jr., Kevin Stiner; grandchildren, Aija Barnes and Calvin Stiner III; siblings, Duane (Patty), Charlotte Green, Sonny (Armentae), Jeff, Sonnaay (Cathy); and girlfriend, Clara Farrell and her children.

A memorial service, led by Calvin's twin brother, Duane, followed by a celebration of life was held Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. at 4173 Hosey Rd., Palmyra, NY.

For more information and to read Calvin's life story, please visit keenanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
