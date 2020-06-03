Carl A. Valenza, 95, of Clearfield died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Knickerbocker Villa, Clearfield.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1924 in Clearfield, a son of the late Libo and Salvatrice (Catalana) Valenza.
Carl was a graduate of Clearfield High School and was employed by Harbison-Walker Refractory for 35 years. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and gardening.
Mr. Valenza was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, the Knights of Columbus Council 409, Clearfield VFW, Clearfield American Legion, Mosquito Creek Sportsmen's Club, and the Elk Hose Company.
Mr. Valenza served with the U. S. Army during World War II.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Valenza; and two sisters, Frances L. Valenza, and Angeline Mistretta.
All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment with military honors will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Endowment Fund, 212 South Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.