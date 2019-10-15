|
Carl Andrew Graham, 47, of Lawrence Park, Clearfield, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Carl was a Woodland native, born Feb. 8, 1972 in Clearfield, the son of George Edwin and Phoebe Marie (Rowles) Graham.
He completed his education in Clearfield and later obtained his certified drivers licensing certification.
Carl enjoyed gold prospecting, metal detecting and fishing. He was a natural thinker and loved to tinker, fix things and toy with invention.
Carl is beloved by his family and friends. Surviving him are three children, Caleb Andrew Graham of Philipsburg, Christian Scott Graham and Caitlynn Marie Graham, both of Clearfield; and two grandchildren, Michalina and Serenity. Also surviving him are three sisters, Lora Lumadue and husband Charles of Mineral Springs, Dolly Turner and husband Gary of West Decatur and Molly Violette and husband Norman "Skeeter" of Clearfield; four brothers, Brian Graham of Clearfield, Shawn Graham and wife Deb of Bigler, Eric Graham and Daniel Graham both of Clearfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Andrew and Mabel Rowles; and paternal grandparents, George and Willetta Graham.
Honoring Mr. Graham's wishes, there will be no public visitation.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date in February 2020.
Interment will be at Bradford Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Dolly M. Turner, 1561 Wallaceton-Bigler Hwy., West Decatur, PA 16878; or the , 444 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019