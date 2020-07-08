1/1
CARL D. RYDBOM
1934 - 2020
ROSEBUD - Carl David Rydbom, 85, of Rosebud, died July 4, 2020 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Kelli Rydbom in Rosebud.

Born Dec. 19, 1934 in Coalport, son of the late Sigfred E. and Elnora C. (Rhoades) Rydbom.

He married the former Carol Ann Miles on June 8, 1963 in Detroit, Mich.; she passed away Sept. 5, 2017. Also preceded in death by a grandson, David Joseph Rydbom on April 7, 2018; and these brothers and sisters, Eugene "Whitey," Richard, Robert, Darrell, Theodore, Louise Peterman, Anna Renninger, Gertrude Troxell, Gerald, Joseph, Josephine, and Eileen Beers.

Survived by sons, Brian Carl (Kelli) of Rosebud, Gary Allen (Marianne) of Irvona, and Richard Eugene (Gaylene) of Coalport; five grandchildren, Joseph Richard Reifer, Brandon Carl (Michele) Rydbom, Jordan Richard Rydbom, Nathan Allen Rydbom, and Katianne Rydbom; a great-grandson, Aiden Lynn Rydbom; brothers, Kenneth (Janet) Rydbom and Charles (Linda) Rydbom; sisters-in-law, Jean Trusz, Margaret Wallace, Shirley Rydbom and Janet Rydbom. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Carl was a United State Army veteran of the Korean War, and he was a hard working coal miner by trade. He was dedicated beyond measure to his family, he took care of his wife for 30 years, and was an awesome grandfather and great-grandfather. His family always came first and foremost, and he was such a big part of their lives and will be deeply missed. Carl was an avid fly fisherman and he enjoyed hunting with his sons and grandsons.

He was a member of the UMWA and a life member of the Glendale Sportsmen Club, Irvona, where he spent a lot of time helping with all that he could.

At the request of the deceased there will be no viewing or visitation.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, R.D. LaJose, which is open to family and friends. The Rev. Isaac Stuart is officiating. Military Rites will be handled by Coalport VFW.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Glendale Sportsmen Club, Irvona, PA 16656 in Carl's memory.

Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport.

www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com

Published in The Progress from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
