CURWENSVILLE - Carl LeRoy Heaton, 76, of Curwensville, passed away early Saturday Morning March 7, 2020 at his residence
Born Nov. 16, 1943 in Lock Haven, he was the son of Oscar and June (White) Heaton. Mr. Heaton had worked as an electrician for both North American Refractories Co. in Curwensville and Metal Tech in DuBois.
He was a member of the Clearfield First Baptist Church, was a 50 year life member of the Rescue Hose and Ladder Co. in Curwensville, had volunteered for the Curwensville EMS, was a more than 40 year member of the Clearfield Eagles and was a member of the United Brick and Clay Workers Union.
On July 1, 1967 in Curwensville, he wed the former Thelma Seaburn, who survives; along with two sons, Carl Heaton and wife Theresa, and Scott Heaton and wife Lacie, both of Curwensville; four grandchildren, Carl L. Heaton III, Benjamin Heaton, BreAnn Heaton and Shayla Rowan; a brother, James Heaton of Clearfield; a sister-in-law, Connie Seaburn of Hyde; an uncle, Harold Heaton of Lock Haven; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services for Carl Heaton will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Pastors Matt Brown and Robert Achey, co-officiating.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery of Curwensville
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Members of the Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder Co. will conduct a Fireman's Memorial Services Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The family suggests contributions be made to either the Clearfield First Baptist Church 111 N. Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or the , 810 River Ave., Suite 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
