CAROL A. (NELSON) CATHERMAN
1937 - 2020
Carol A. Catherman, 83, of Clearfield passed away at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Because she trusted in Jesus as her Savior, we have the assurance that she is now at peace in her heavenly home.

She was born on Oct. 2, 1937 in Clearfield, the ninth of ten children to the late Ai and Pearl (Miller) Nelson.

Mrs. Catherman was a homemaker and an office worker at J&E Plumbing. She was lovingly called 'Pinky', a nickname given to her by her father because of her pink cheeks. She was an avid watcher of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune and enjoyed doing word searches.

Mrs. Catherman graduated from Clearfield Area High School and attended the Paradise School. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Clearfield.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James R. Catherman Sr. whom she wed Nov. 9, 1957 in Winchester, Va.; two sons, Edward Catherman and wife Susan of Clearfield, and David Catherman and wife Kim of Clearfield; nine grandchildren, Anna Grace, Becca, Elizabeth, Seth, David Jr., Sarah, Jas and wife Kathy, Jeremy and wife Erin, and Tanner and wife Kristen; two great-grandsons, James and Connor; two sisters, Ruthie Bock and husband William of Clearfield, and Shirley Lansberry and late husband Darb; and a daughter-in-law, Tami Catherman Billotte.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James R. Catherman, Jr.; and seven siblings, Willard Nelson and late wife Dorothy, Eldon Nelson and late wife Ruth, Ella Mae Lindvall and late husband John, Kenneth Nelson and late wife Betty, Richard Nelson and late wife Susie, Sherman Nelson and surviving wife Janet of Clearfield, and Jane Shugarts and surviving husband Max of Clearfield.

A family memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church, Clearfield, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Matt Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church, 111 North 2nd St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or to The Gideons, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
