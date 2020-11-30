1/
CAROL A. (GOWIN) SHOPE
1941 - 2020
WESTOVER - Carol A. Shope, 79, of Westover, passed away Nov. 29, 2020, at UPMC Altoona.

She was born July 21, 1941, in Thompsontown, Chest Township, a daughter of Glen and Clara (Rainey) Gowin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leo, Harvey and Edward Gowin; and sisters, Irene Weitzell, Minnie Watkins, Louise Gowin, Doris Clappe and Eldora Tultz.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Ken Shope; a brother, Arthur (Ella) Gowin of Akron, Ohio; a sister, Nancy (Barry) Young of Westover; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a 1959 graduate of Harmony High School.

Carol moved to Akron, Ohio and worked for 44 years as a secretary for Roadway Express. Upon retirement, she and Ken returned to Westover.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service which will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at East Ridge United Methodist Church, 1713 Ridge Rd., Westover, with Pastor Gary McGarvey officiating.

Committal will be at Fairview Cemetery in La Jose.

Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 Bigler Ave., Northern Cambria is assisting the family.

Published in The Progress from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc
1303 Bigler Ave
Northern Cambria, PA 15714
(814) 948-8050
