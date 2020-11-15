1/
CAROL ANN (FENUSH) REPASKY
1949 - 2020
MOSHANNON - Carol Ann Repasky, 70, of Moshannon, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at her residence.

Born Dec. 17, 1949 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Paul A., Sr. and Catherine A. (Bunyak) Fenush.

On Oct. 30, 1971 at Ss. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Grassflat she wed Gary L. Repasky, Sr. who survives at home.

Also surviving are her children, Nicole Niemi and husband Tedd, Jodie Franks and husband Jon, Gary Repasky, Jr. and wife LeAnn; her grandchildren, Alexis and Jordan Franks, Morgan, Zachary and Nathan Taylor, Raelee and Lauren Repasky; her siblings, Paul Fenush and wife Linda, Eugene Fenush and wife Sandy, Maxine Orwick, Joseph Fenush, Anthony Fenush and wife Jody, James Fenush and Dennis Fenush.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Fenush, Ronald Fenush and Cathy Fenush.

Carol was a member of Queen of Archangels Parish, Clarence, where she was very strong in her faith. She was a graduate of West Branch High School and went to beauty school. She was a self-employed beautician and was a secretary for Mt. Top Taxidermy, Moshannon.

She was a loving wife, mother, Nana and so giving to others. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, going to the beach and on camping trips with her family and friends, playing rummy and other games, taking pride in taste testing the homemade wine that she made with her husband and considered herself as quality control.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Queen of Archangels Chapel, Snow Shoe, with the Rev. Fr. Michael Wolfe as celebrant.

She will be laid to rest at Ss. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Cemetery, Grassflat.

Masks are required and social distancing will be followed.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mike and Heather Conaway to support the #BSTRONG Fund for their son Brandon's medical needs.

Contact any of the Repasky family members to make a donation.

Published in The Progress from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
5 entries
November 15, 2020
Gary and family, I am so sorry to hear of Carol's passing. She was a lovely lady and I always admired her quiet, gentle manner. My thoughts and prayers are with you. May she rest in peace in Jesus arms.
Barb Gillette
Acquaintance
November 15, 2020
Donald E Hockenbury
November 15, 2020
I am honored to have been included in many camping trips with your family. Carol will be greatly missed but she will live on in the memories that will be shared and in the family she so loved and raised.
Diane Klimek
Friend
November 14, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Please be assured of my daily prayers. Your beloved Mom is included in my Holy Masses. May she rest in the Peace of Christ... God's blessings to all of you... Fr. Peter
Fr. Peter Kuligowski
Friend
November 14, 2020
Dear Gary, Gary Jr, Jodi, Nicole and Families,
I am so sad to hear of Carol's passing, this breaks my heart. Carol was a sweet loving caring woman, she will be greatly missed. Gary, you two were so perfect together, happy, kind, loving parents and I am honored to have been a part of your family. My sincere deepest sympathy to all of you. May God keep your family in his arms at this sad time. I hope to make it down to the funeral and toast to Carol with your delicious homemade wine.
Peace and Love,
Sharon Fox and Family
Sharon Fox
Family
