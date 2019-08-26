|
OSCEOLA MILLS - Carol Diane Kephart, 79, of (New Castle) Osceola Mills, died on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at her home.
Born on May 23, 1940 in Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Florence (Kizer) Winters.
She married Dewayne O. Kephart on July 22, 1961 in Osceola Mills; he preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 2002.
She was a member of the Ashland Wesleyan Church in (Ashland) Osceola Mills.
She was retired from the Sez Sewing Factory in Osceola Mills, and was a 1958 graduate from the former Philipsburg High School.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one son, Barry Kephart; one son-in-law, Thomas Muir; one infant sister, Bernadine Winters; and two brothers, Ardell L. Winters and Elwood Wayne Winters.
She is survived by one daughter, Beth Muir of Frackville; one son, Brent W. Kephart and his wife Tina of Bellefonte; one sister, Judith Webb and her husband Robert of Mesa, Ariz.; one brother, Jerry Winters and his wife Bonita of Chesterton, Ind.; three grandchildren, Krista Muir, Dillon Kephart and Paige Kephart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Noon at the Ashland Wesleyan Church in (Ashland) Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Howard Cilento, the Rev. Joe Rohrbacker and the Rev. Arlene Rohrbacker co-officiating.
Burial will be at the Sanborn Cemetery in Houtzdale.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until funeral time at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ashland Wesleyan Church Ministry Center Kitchen, c/o Ashland Wesleyan Church, 2040 Parsonville Rd., Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
Heath Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola MIlls, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019