|
|
BELLS LANDING - Carol I. Spencer, 79, of Bells Landing, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at her residence after a lengthy illness.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1939 to the late Francis Best and Nellie (Lines) Clyde. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Grampian.
She was a former Girl Scout Leader for the Junior Scouts of Greater LA in El Monte, California and a member of the Grampian American Legion Auxiliary Post 632.
She was retired from the Thunderbird Restaurant and Lounge in Reynoldsville, where she loved waiting on her regular customers. She was the cornerstone of her family and raised three girls. Some of her fondest memories were of her years in sunny California with her sister and girls. She loved to travel, driving from coast to coast and cruising around and across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans with family and friends. She made every holiday special and welcomed everyone.
She is survived by three daughters; Kathleen Wilson and significant other Gerald Norris of Bells Landing, Nancy Hess of Bells Landing and Laurie Castagnolo and husband, Joseph of Clearfield; two grandchildren, Daniel Hess and Margo Castagnolo; a sister, Nancy Engel of Bells Landing; two brothers, Theodore Clyde and wife, Pam and William Clyde and wife, Mary, both of Curry Run; a niece, Jennie Engel; and numerous nephews and cousins.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Sarah A. Wilson.
A ceremonial Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Chapel at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Grampian on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Fr. Ross Miceli officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the chapel on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m.
The Grampian American Legion Auxiliary will conduct a Memorial Service at the chapel on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in Carol's name to either the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or the Curwensville Public Library, 601 Beech St., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019