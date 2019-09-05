|
|
CURWENSVILLE - Carol J. Miller, 82, of Curwensville, and formerly of Brimfield, OH, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her residence.
Carol was born on July 28, 1937, in Akron, OH, a daughter of the late Harry C. and Garnet (Hinton) Snider.
Carol was employed during her working career as a data entry clerk for the First National Bank of Akron.
She was married on March 18, 1954, in Ohio, to Donald B. Miller, who preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 1994.
She was also preceded in death by one sister, Joanne Watkins; and three brothers: Harry "Mickey", Walter "Rags" and Gerald "Pete" Snider.
Carol is survived by five children: Donald B. Miller II and his wife, Debbie, of Beach, ND, Richard A. Miller and his wife, Annette, of Columbia, SC, Linda C. Hankins of Rootstown, OH, Kenneth L.E. Miller of Brimfield, OH and Donna J. Miller Bettis of Andrews, NC; eleven grandchildren: Chrystal, Anna, Sam, Brenna, Brandon, Hannah, Nave, Jerrod, Drew, Jill, and Melanie; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two brothers, Harold "Blackie" Snider and his wife, Charlotte, of Elloree, SC and John W. Snider, of Kent, OH; and numerous other extended family members.
Carol loved children and was active in any opportunity that kept her involved with them including Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, VBS at First Freedom Baptist Church in Brimfield and her own children's sports including baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, football and bowling. Family get togethers for camping, bonfires, holidays and family reunions with amazing food, music and laughter were her pride and joy. Carol loved taking care of others in many ways and provided late in life care to her own grandmother, twin aunts and brother.
Carol enjoyed reading and had a true gift for storytelling. She was particularly proud of her accomplishment to attend college in her 40's to successfully obtain an Associate's degree at TCCC in Cherokee County, NC.
There will be a celebration of life memorial service for Carol at First Freedom Baptist Church in Brimfield on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at noon with Pastor Dan Alexoff officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019