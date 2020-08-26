1/1
CAROLE A. (MILLER) HORM
1952 - 2020
Carole A. Horm, 68, of Clearfield, died on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at the Penn Highlands Clearfield.

She was born on Aug. 17, 1952 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Jay R. and Betty (Wagner) Miller.

Carole graduated from Clearfield Area Senior High in 1970 and was employed by the former Berg Electronics and DuPont for over 30 years. After retiring, she then worked at the Clearfield American Legion for 10 years. Carole enjoyed spending time at the family camp and in previous years, she had enjoyed crafting. She often gave items that she made to her family and friends.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Clearfield and the Clearfield American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her fiance of 30 years, Larry E. Leigey of Clearfield; a son, Clint R. Horm of Clearfield; five grandchildren, Christopher, Ericka, Caleb, Josiah and Alexis Horm; three great-grandchildren, Bryson, Addison, and Dawson; two sisters, Bonnie Johnson and husband Charles of Clearfield, and Jennifer Hudson of Clearfield; a brother, Jay R. 'Rick' Miller Jr. and wife Jean of Mechanicsburg; and three nieces, Tiffany Irwin of Clearfield, Jessica Hudson-Szlasa of Clearfield, and Wendy Stoner of Mechanicsburg.

Carole is also survived by six step-children, Scott Gilbert and wife Stacey, Chris Leigey and wife Melanie, Joey Lenhart and wife Erina, Angel Leigey and companion Brad Peters, Levi Leigey, and Annie Leigey and companion Eric Emigh; 18 step-grandchildren; and four step great-granchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Edward Hudson.

In honor of Carole's wishes, there will be no public services observed at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
