Carole Elizabeth Chelton, 77 of Clearfield, formerly of Altoona, died unexpectedly Feb. 17, 2020 at her residence.
She was born Nov. 23, 1942 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Fred and Bertha (Davey) Chelton.
Surviving are a niece, Jennifer (Robert) Leader of Columbus, Ohio; a nephew, David (Karen) Piotrowski of Lance; a niece, Michele (Rob) Kephart of Philipsburg; a niece, Tara (Scott) McLaren of Bellville, Ill.; and six great-nieces and nephews.
Carole was preceded in death by her life partner, Bernard Plunkett, Jr.; and a great-niece, Emilee Elizabeth Burtop in May 2019.
She was a 1960 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
She retired as an operator from Modern Communications in Altoona following 33 years of service.
Carole enjoyed reading, gardening, antiques and motorcycles.
She was a former member of the Unter Uns Society and the Swiss Club.
There will be no viewing.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations please be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Myers-Somers Funeral Home, Inc., 501 Sixth Ave., Altoona is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020