CAROLE L. (BLOOM) DAVIS
1938 - 2020
OSCEOLA MILLS - Carole L. Davis, 81, of (Ashland), Osceola Mills, died on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at her home.

Born on Dec. 7, 1938 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Irene (Heitsenrather) Bloom.

She married Merrell E. Davis on Feb. 28, 1958 in West Decatur; he preceded her in death on Sept. 13, 1996.

She was a member of the Ashland Wesleyan Church in Osceola Mills.

Carole was retired from the Clearfield Jefferson Mental Health as an registered nurse. She had worked for the Curwensville Nursing Home and the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.

She was a 1956 graduate of the Curwensville High School and the graduated from the Clearfield Hospital School of Nursing and received her RN in 1969.

She is survived by one daughter, Vicki Davis and her wife Sue of Northfield, Mass.; two sons, Thomas E. Davis and his wife Bernie of Osceola Mills, and Gregory L. Davis and his wife Susan of Osceola Mills; two sisters, Sharon Owens and her husband Raymond of Curwensville, and Peggy Hill and her husband, the Rev. Jim Hill of Daphne, Ala.; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Ibberson and her husband Jim, Bryan Davis, Sarah Fleck and her husband Rob, Nicole Kirk and her husband Craig, Daniel Davis, Jessica Davis and Joshua Davis; three great-grandchildren, Brayden Kirk, Ethan Ibberson, and Lucas Fleck.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with the Revs. Joe and Arlene Rohrbacker and the Rev. Ben Hardy officiating.

Burial will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Brisbin.

There will be no visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ashland Wesleyan Church, 2054 Parsonville Rd, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.

Published in The Progress from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
