CURWENSVILLE - Carolyn A. Long, 79, of Curwensville, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home.
She was born on July 30, 1940 in Mahaffey, a daughter of the late Herbert Farrell Sr. and H. June (Limerick) Farrell.
Carolyn loved to cook and bake. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and loved her cat, Lil' Bit.
She volunteered her sewing skills to help make quilts for cancer patients going through treatments, and also for veterans of the armed forces.
Carolyn was the owner of the former Golden Yolk Restaurant, Luthersburg, and also managed Diamond J's Truck Stop, Brookville, and then managed the Flying J until retirement.
She is survived by two daughters, Luann Wall and husband Charlie of Curwensville, and Cathi Sayers of Woodford, VA; four grandchildren, Brandon Sayers of Woodford, VA, Ryan Sayers of Toney, AL, Stephanie Weimer and husband Paul of Curwensville, and Aaron Sayers of Port Richey, FL; a great-granddaughter, Cora Weimer; three sisters, Jane Huntingdon and husband William of Big Run, Norma Yingling and husband Dale of Cooks Forest, and Donna Richards and husband Thomas of Summerville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Long on March 3, 1989. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Herbert 'Pete' Farrell Jr., and Thomas P. Farrell; and a sister, Rose M. Tinder.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Society
108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA, 16830 .
